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ISIS PLOT Teenager charged over alleged ISIS-inspired plot to attack Mall of America

Teenager charged over alleged ISIS-inspired plot to attack Mall of America

An 18-year-old has been charged in the United States after federal investigators alleged he planned to carry out a mass shooting at the Mall of America in support of Islamic State.

Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud, of Richfield, Minnesota, was arrested on Tuesday, October 6 after allegedly taking possession of an AK-47-style rifle, four 30-round magazines and around 200 rounds of ammunition from an undercover FBI employee.

The FBI had rendered the rifle inoperable before the transaction.

Mohamud appeared before a federal judge in Minnesota on Wednesday and remains in custody.

Prosecutors allege October 24 attack was planned

According to a federal criminal complaint, Mohamud had been communicating with a confidential source since December 2024.

Prosecutors allege he repeatedly discussed travelling overseas to join a designated terrorist organisation and later spoke about carrying out an attack in Minnesota if he could not leave the country.

Investigators say that by July 2026 he had identified the Mall of America as a potential target.

The complaint alleges Mohamud later settled on October 24 as the date for an attack, coinciding with a Hmong arts celebration being held at the shopping centre.

Alleged plan to kill dozens

Federal prosecutors say Mohamud discussed killing between 30 and 60 people and repeatedly expressed hostility towards non-Muslims.

The Department of Justice says he also referred to previous mass-casualty attacks, including the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando and the 2025 New Orleans vehicle attack.

Investigators allege he sent a video pledging allegiance to ISIS and continued sharing extremist propaganda with the confidential source.

These claims have not been proved in court.

Arrested after undercover weapons deal

On October 6, the FBI arranged for an undercover employee to sell Mohamud the disabled rifle, magazines and ammunition for about $600.

Prosecutors allege Mohamud reaffirmed during the transaction that he intended to use the weapon to shoot people at the Mall of America.

Agents arrested him shortly afterwards in Richfield.

No attack took place, and nobody was injured.

Federal terrorism charge

Mohamud has been charged with knowingly receiving a firearm and ammunition while knowing or having reasonable cause to believe they would be used to commit a federal terrorism offence.

The case is being investigated by the FBI, the Joint Terrorism Task Force and Bloomington Police.

The Department of Justice stressed that the criminal complaint contains allegations only and that Mohamud is presumed innocent unless proved guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

 

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