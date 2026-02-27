A local 18-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in Falmouth last month.

Fatal Collision on Dracaena Avenue

Emergency services were called to Dracaena Avenue at around 7:50am on Wednesday, 21 January, following a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The teenager was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries but sadly passed away on 11 February.

Police Appeal for Witnesses and Dash-Cam Footage

Officers have informed her next of kin and are offering support during this difficult time.

The police continue to investigate and are urging anyone with information or dash-cam footage to come forward.

Contact police via their website or call 101 quoting log 122 of 21 January 2026.

