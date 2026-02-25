Watch Live
TEEN STABBED Teen Stabbed in South East London Horror

Just after 7pm on February 20, chaos erupted on Woodpecker Road near Desmond Street. A...

Published: 6:55 am February 25, 2026
Updated: 11:04 am February 25, 2026

Just after 7pm on February 20, chaos erupted on Woodpecker Road near Desmond Street. A 14-year-old boy was found stabbed, sparking a swift emergency response.

Emergency Services Rush to the Scene

Officers and London Ambulance Service crews arrived quickly. The youngster was treated on-site before being rushed to a major trauma centre. Thankfully, his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

“Our first paramedic arrived on scene in less than five minutes,” said a London Ambulance Service spokesperson. “We treated a teenager for stab wounds and took them to a major trauma centre.”

Two Teens Arrested Over Stabbing

The following day, police arrested two 16-year-old boys on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. Both have since been bailed pending further investigation.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries continue. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 6210/20Feb. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 55 111.”

Community Urged to Speak Up

  • Incident time: Just after 7pm, February 20
  • Location: Woodpecker Road near Desmond Street, SE14
  • Victim: 14-year-old boy, stabbed but stable
  • Suspects: Two 16-year-old boys arrested and bailed

Police and the public remain on high alert as inquiries continue into this shocking stabbing. Any witnesses are urged to come forward.

