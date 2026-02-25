Just after 7pm on February 20, chaos erupted on Woodpecker Road near Desmond Street. A 14-year-old boy was found stabbed, sparking a swift emergency response.

Emergency Services Rush to the Scene

Officers and London Ambulance Service crews arrived quickly. The youngster was treated on-site before being rushed to a major trauma centre. Thankfully, his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

“Our first paramedic arrived on scene in less than five minutes,” said a London Ambulance Service spokesperson. “We treated a teenager for stab wounds and took them to a major trauma centre.”

Two Teens Arrested Over Stabbing

The following day, police arrested two 16-year-old boys on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. Both have since been bailed pending further investigation.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries continue. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 6210/20Feb. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 55 111.”

Community Urged to Speak Up

Incident time: Just after 7pm, February 20

Location: Woodpecker Road near Desmond Street, SE14

Victim: 14-year-old boy, stabbed but stable

Suspects: Two 16-year-old boys arrested and bailed

Police and the public remain on high alert as inquiries continue into this shocking stabbing. Any witnesses are urged to come forward.

More news from London