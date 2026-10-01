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GROSS MISCONDUCT Two Nottinghamshire Police officers found guilty of gross misconduct over domestic abuse response

Two Nottinghamshire Police officers found guilty of gross misconduct over domestic abuse response

Two Nottinghamshire Police officers have been found guilty of gross misconduct after failing to properly respond to allegations made by a domestic abuse victim.

PC Thomas Lee Storey and former PC Amy Jowett were found to have breached professional standards following their handling of an incident in St Ann’s, Nottingham, in October 2024.

The officers were called to an address on October 29 after a woman reported receiving threats from her granddaughter.

After attending the property, former PC Jowett updated the police incident log to state that the woman had not disclosed any further threats.

However, concerns were subsequently raised about the officers’ response after the victim made further contact with police.

Safeguarding and crime-recording failures

The concerns included a lack of appropriate safeguarding and a failure to record crimes following allegations made by the woman.

Nottinghamshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate launched an investigation, which resulted in a three-day gross misconduct hearing at Force Headquarters at Sherwood Lodge.

The hearing concluded on Wednesday, September 30, with the panel finding that both officers had breached professional standards relating to duties and responsibilities and orders and instructions.

Former PC Jowett was additionally found to have breached standards relating to authority, respect and courtesy.

Five-year final written warning

PC Lee Storey was given a five-year final written warning.

The panel ruled that former PC Jowett would also have received a five-year final written warning had she not already resigned from Nottinghamshire Police.

The hearing was told that both officers were remorseful about the way they handled the incident.

It was also established that neither officer had acted deliberately or dishonestly.

Chief Constable: Response was ‘wholly inadequate’

Chief Constable Steve Cooper said the victim had disclosed a number of allegations which should have been properly responded to and recorded on police systems.

He described the officers’ collective response as “wholly inadequate” and said they had failed to approach the incident with an investigative mindset.

Mr Cooper said the actions of individual officers could damage the reputation of the force and undermine public trust and confidence in policing.

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