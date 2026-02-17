A daring police chase in Wollaton, Nottinghamshire, ended in comedy and capture when one suspect tried to hide in a wheelie bin. The morning drama unfolded in the early hours of 12 November, as officers attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle that had other plans.

High-Speed Chase Ends in Garden Crash

The driver sped off, sparking a pursuit that finished when the car smashed into a driveway. Two men, aged 30 and 33, jumped out and ran for it. Officers caught one quickly, but the other vaulted over garden fences and vanished.

Meet Seth: The Bulldogged Police Dog Who Never Gives Up

Enter Seth, a four-year-old Belgian Malinois with a nose for trouble and zero tolerance for hiding spots. He tracked through gardens and hopped over obstacles, relentlessly closing in on the fugitive. The chase ended at a surprising spot—a wheelie bin.

Sgt Nicholas Dachtler praised Seth’s “admirable determination” for finding the suspect in such an unusual hiding place.

Criminals Caught, Dangerous Items Seized

Both men were arrested on suspicion of multiple offences.

A knuckle duster and suspected Class A drugs were found in the vehicle.

Both suspects have been released on bail as enquiries continue.

No serious injuries were reported, and thanks to Seth’s sharp skills, the pursuit was swiftly contained.

This is what proactive policing looks like. Suspects caught, drugs and weapons off the streets, and one very good dog who absolutely earned his dinner that morning.