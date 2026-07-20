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WOMAN SPAT Woman Sought After Rail Worker Allegedly Spat At During Incident at Ilford Station

Woman Sought After Rail Worker Allegedly Spat At During Incident at Ilford Station

British Transport Police have released CCTV images of a woman they would like to identify following an alleged assault on a member of railway staff at Ilford station. The incident happened at just before 5pm on Thursday 22 May at Ilford railway station, where officers say a woman passed through the station’s ticket barriers without paying.

Staff member allegedly assaulted

According to British Transport Police, the woman was challenged by a member of rail staff after allegedly bypassing the barriers. Officers say she then responded by spitting in the staff member’s face before leaving the station. An investigation has since been launched into the alleged assault.

CCTV appeal

Detectives have now released CCTV images of a woman they believe may have information that could assist their enquiries. A spokesperson for British Transport Police said:

“Officers investigating an assault at Ilford railway station are releasing images in connection.

“At just before 5pm on 22 May, a woman passed through the station’s ticket barriers without paying.

“She was challenged for doing so and responded by spitting in a member of rail staff’s face.

“The woman then quickly left the station.

“Officers believe the woman in the images could have information that may assist their ongoing investigation.”

Appeal for information

Anyone who recognises the woman pictured is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 530 of 22 May. Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Police are continuing their enquiries.

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