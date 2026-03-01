Watch Live
TURMOIL One Dead and Several Injured as Missile Threat Grounds Flights at Abu Dhabi and Dubai Airports

  Flights to and from the UAE, Qatar, Israel, and Bahrain are cancelled amid rising...

Published: 1:10 am March 1, 2026
Updated: 1:10 am March 1, 2026

 

Flights to and from the UAE, Qatar, Israel, and Bahrain are cancelled amid rising tensions after US missile strikes on Iran sparked fears for tourist safety.

Deadly Incident Rocks Abu Dhabi and Dubai Airports

One person has died, and at least seven others were injured in an “incident” at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Airport, with four more hurt at Dubai International Airport. Reports suggest an overnight Iranian missile attack caused the chaos.

Abu Dhabi Airports confirmed via social media: “The incident resulted in one fatality involving an Asian national and seven injuries,” but urged the public to avoid spreading rumours.

Dubai’s media office revealed the Dubai airport incident caused “minor damage” to a concourse and injured four staff members.

Aviation sources told Reuters that one of the terminals was damaged during the overnight Iranian attack. Flights from both airports were grounded on Saturday as a safety measure.

Missile Strikes Ignite Middle East Airspace Shutdown

UK’s Foreign Office has slammed travel to Israel and Palestine, urging Britons in the Middle East to “shelter in place” and heed local safety instructions. The FCDO is working “around the clock” to support British nationals affected by the disruption.

 

 

British Airways cancelled flights to Dubai, Doha, Amman, Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv, and Bahrain through 3 March, with many other airlines following suit—including Wizz Air suspending London Luton to Tel Aviv flights until 7 March, and Virgin Atlantic rerouting journeys to avoid conflict zones.

London Heathrow has seen cancellations and delays, including Emirates flights to Dubai and Qatar Airways to Doha. Manchester and Gatwick airports also warned of major disruptions to Middle Eastern routes.

 

India’s aviation sector is hit hard, with 400+ domestic flights cancelled on Saturday and more expected, per India’s aviation ministry.

Dubai and Qatar Airports Grind to a Halt

Dubai’s three main airports—Dubai International, Dubai World Central (Al Maktoum), and Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International—have suspended all flights, triggering chaos for tens of thousands of transit passengers daily on Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Etihad flights.

Residents were caught off guard as air raid sirens blared and blasts rocked Dubai. Footage showed people scrambling for cover after missile debris struck the five-star Fairmont The Palm hotel, causing a fire near its entrance.

 

Dubai Airports labelled the closures an “exceptional precautionary measure,” while Emirates stressed safety is their “highest priority.”

Qatar’s Hamad International Airport also shut down following an intercepted missile crash-landing in a residential area of Doha, close to the massive US airbase al Udeid—the prime target of the Iranian strikes.

Regional Turmoil Fears Grow Amid Trump-Iran Tensions

US missile attacks on Iran, coupled with Iranian retaliatory strikes against American bases, have sparked widespread alarm across the Gulf. Thousands of travellers remain stranded as the region’s key air hubs stay offline.

“You’ve got crews, planes, and passengers stuck worldwide,” a Gulf airline insider told Reuters. “It’s a massive logistical nightmare.”

What’s next? With the Middle East airspace closed and tension escalating, travel plans remain in disarray. UK travellers should register with the Foreign Office for updates and avoid all non-essential trips to the region.

