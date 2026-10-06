Watch Live
  • Home
  • US News

KILL ROOM Forensics student admits murdering woman in Dexter-style Airbnb ‘kill room’

Forensics student admits murdering woman in Dexter-style Airbnb ‘kill room’

A University of Worcester student has pleaded guilty to murdering a 24-year-old woman after luring her to a plastic-lined room inside an Airbnb property in the West Midlands.

Benjamin William Day, 20, admitted murdering Maria Saceanu on the second day of his trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Day, who was 19 at the time of the killing, had been studying forensic science at the University of Worcester.

The court heard that he had spent several hours preparing a bedroom at the rented property in Tividale in a manner inspired by the US television drama Dexter.

The victim suffered 78 knife wounds

Prosecutors said Day lured Ms Saceanu, a 24-year-old sex worker, to the property before inflicting 78 knife wounds.

He then began to dismember her body.

The court heard that Day abandoned that attempt after cutting his own hand.

He later contacted emergency services for treatment and claimed he had been bitten by a fox.

While he was receiving medical attention, another person staying at the Airbnb became concerned after noticing blood at the property.

Police were subsequently called and discovered Ms Saceanu’s body inside the plastic-lined room.

‘Shopping list’ found on phone

Prosecutors said investigators found evidence showing that the killing had been planned.

A list recovered from Day’s phone included items such as knives, plastic sheeting and other equipment later associated with the scene.

The court was told Day had been expected to argue self-defence and claim that the room had been prepared for a Dexter-themed TikTok video.

However, following discussions with his barrister, he changed his plea to guilty on Tuesday.

Sentencing in December

Day, of Redditch, Worcestershire, was remanded in custody.

He is due to be sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on December 4.

Ms Saceanu was originally from Romania and was living close to the Airbnb property at the time of her death.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Mother-of-one killed after pallet of bricks fell from crane in Bow, court told

COURT LIVE Mother-of-one killed after pallet of bricks fell from crane in Bow, court told

Court News, UK News
Teenager dies after e-bike collision in Eltham as police appeal for witnesses

DASHCAM APPEAL Teenager dies after e-bike collision in Eltham as police appeal for witnesses

UK News
Tributes paid to 11-year-old girl found dead in Worcestershire park

NAMED AND PICTURED Tributes paid to 11-year-old girl found dead in Worcestershire park

UK News
Government confirms contingency plans after 149 migrants brought ashore in Gosport

ALL IN PLACE Government confirms contingency plans after 149 migrants brought ashore in Gosport

Breaking News
Man given indefinite hospital order over fatal Uxbridge stabbing

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Man given indefinite hospital order over fatal Uxbridge stabbing

Court News, Crime, UK News
Two men die and women seriously burned in Channel crossing as 12 arrested at Gosport protest

MIGRANTS DEAD Two men die and women seriously burned in Channel crossing as 12 arrested at Gosport protest

Breaking News, Crime
149 migrants brought ashore in Gosport after Channel crossing involving Isle of Wight lifeboats

ISLE OF WIGHT LIFEBOATS 149 migrants brought ashore in Gosport after Channel crossing involving Isle of Wight lifeboats

UK News
Police launch urgent appeal to find missing 26-year-old man from Ashford

CONCERN FOR WELFARE Police launch urgent appeal to find missing 26-year-old man from Ashford

Missing Persons, UK News
Man jailed for life after plotting terrorist attack on Israeli Embassy in London

LIFE SENTANCE Man jailed for life after plotting terrorist attack on Israeli Embassy in London

Court News, UK News
Man arrested on suspicion of child abduction after missing 13-year-old boy found in Bournemouth

KIDNAP ATTEMPT Man arrested on suspicion of child abduction after missing 13-year-old boy found in Bournemouth

Crime, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GP found dead at home near Sandringham as man held on suspicion of murder

SLEEP OVER GP found dead at home near Sandringham as man held on suspicion of murder

Crime, UK News
ASOS customers receive ‘hacked’ alert as shares plunge more than 11%

SNOWFLAKE HACK ASOS customers receive ‘hacked’ alert as shares plunge more than 11%

UK News
Residents evacuated as 12 fire engines tackle major blaze in Nottingham city centre.

BLAZE INFERNO Residents evacuated as 12 fire engines tackle major blaze in Nottingham city centre.

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Woman in her 50s found dead on shoreline near Portreath Beach

BEACH BODY PROBE Woman in her 50s found dead on shoreline near Portreath Beach

UK News
Motorcyclist in his 60s seriously injured in Plymouth crash

FIGHTING FOR LIFE Motorcyclist in his 60s seriously injured in Plymouth crash

UK News
American Airlines passenger complains after seatmate removes shirt and ‘takes over’ part of her seat

REFUND DEMAND American Airlines passenger complains after seatmate removes shirt and ‘takes over’ part of her seat

US News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Warminster teenager charged with attempting to rape boy aged under 13

TEEN RAPE CHARGE Warminster teenager charged with attempting to rape boy aged under 13

Crime, UK News
Two Sussex Police officers sacked over use of force on 92-year-old amputee

SACKED Two Sussex Police officers sacked over use of force on 92-year-old amputee

UK News
Man charged following Gosport protest as 11 others remain under investigation

PROTESTOR CHARGED Man charged following Gosport protest as 11 others remain under investigation

Court News, UK News
Watch Live