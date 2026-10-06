Forensics student admits murdering woman in Dexter-style Airbnb ‘kill room’

A University of Worcester student has pleaded guilty to murdering a 24-year-old woman after luring her to a plastic-lined room inside an Airbnb property in the West Midlands.

Benjamin William Day, 20, admitted murdering Maria Saceanu on the second day of his trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Day, who was 19 at the time of the killing, had been studying forensic science at the University of Worcester.

The court heard that he had spent several hours preparing a bedroom at the rented property in Tividale in a manner inspired by the US television drama Dexter.

The victim suffered 78 knife wounds

Prosecutors said Day lured Ms Saceanu, a 24-year-old sex worker, to the property before inflicting 78 knife wounds.

He then began to dismember her body.

The court heard that Day abandoned that attempt after cutting his own hand.

He later contacted emergency services for treatment and claimed he had been bitten by a fox.

While he was receiving medical attention, another person staying at the Airbnb became concerned after noticing blood at the property.

Police were subsequently called and discovered Ms Saceanu’s body inside the plastic-lined room.

‘Shopping list’ found on phone

Prosecutors said investigators found evidence showing that the killing had been planned.

A list recovered from Day’s phone included items such as knives, plastic sheeting and other equipment later associated with the scene.

The court was told Day had been expected to argue self-defence and claim that the room had been prepared for a Dexter-themed TikTok video.

However, following discussions with his barrister, he changed his plea to guilty on Tuesday.

Sentencing in December

Day, of Redditch, Worcestershire, was remanded in custody.

He is due to be sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on December 4.

Ms Saceanu was originally from Romania and was living close to the Airbnb property at the time of her death.