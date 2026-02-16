A Karnataka court has handed down the death penalty to three men convicted of a brutal gang rape and murder near Hampi. The horrifying attack involved two women, including an Israeli tourist, and claimed the life of a male tourist.

Trio Found Guilty of Brutal March 2025 Attack

The sessions court in Koppal district sentenced Mallesh alias Handimalla, Sai, and Sharanappa to death on Monday. The trio was found guilty of gang raping the Israeli tourist and a local homestay operator, and murdering a male tourist from Odisha.

Night of Terror by the Tungabhadra Canal

The crime occurred on March 6, 2025, near the Tungabhadra Left Bank Canal in Sanapura, close to the historic site of Hampi. Police reports detail how the three convicts confronted the group – two women and three male tourists – demanding money.

“When denied, the trio attacked, pushing three men into the canal and sexually assaulting the women,” police said.

Two men swam to safety, but tragically, the tourist from Odisha drowned in the canal during the brutal assault.

Justice Served in High-Profile Case

The court’s swift judgment has been welcomed by the community and victims’ families, sending a strong message against such heinous crimes targeting tourists in India.