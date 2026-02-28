The UAE’s Ministry of Defence has confirmed a fresh round of Iranian missiles was intercepted and destroyed with precision. Thanks to the country’s advanced air defence systems, no damage or injuries were reported following the bold attack.

Missiles Fell on Abu Dhabi Suburbs, But No Harm Done

Debris from the intercepted missiles landed in several key Abu Dhabi districts, including Saadiyat Island, Khalifa City, Baniyas Area, Mohammed Bin Zayed, and Al Falah. Luckily, residents, workers, and visitors all remain safe.

UAE Vows to Defend Sovereignty at All Costs

The Ministry labelled the missile strikes “a blatant violation” of national sovereignty and international law. It stressed that the UAE is fully prepared to take all necessary action to protect its people and territory.

“The safety of citizens, residents, and visitors remains a top priority that cannot be compromised,” the Ministry stated.

Public Urged to Trust Official Sources Only

Officials warned the public to rely only on authorised channels for updates and avoid spreading false information or rumours during this tense period.

