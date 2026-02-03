Move over London! South Yorkshire’s Barnsley is stealing the spotlight as the UK’s first government-backed Tech Town. Residents will soon get free AI training courses and enjoy AI-powered public services across healthcare, education, and local government in an 18-month pilot scheme.

AI to Revolutionise Healthcare, Schools, and Local Services

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall unveiled the ambitious plan to turn Barnsley into a cutting-edge AI testbed. The pilot aims to create a nationwide blueprint for AI use outside the capital and South East, with hospital check-ins, classrooms, and council services among the sectors getting a tech overhaul.

AI tools to slash hospital waiting times with speedy check-ins and triage

Schools and Barnsley College to trial AI tech that boosts student success and cuts teacher workload

Local firms supported with digital skills training and tech adoption at the Seam Digital Campus

Big Tech Giants Back the Scheme

Microsoft, Cisco, and Adobe are all on board, providing tech expertise and training. Cisco UK & Ireland CEO Sarah Walker called AI “more transformative than the internet itself,” praising the project’s real-world impact on communities and work life.

Local Leadership & National Support Drive AI Future

Barnsley Council Leader Sir Stephen Houghton dubbed the initiative “one of the most important investments in Barnsley’s history,” promising a boost to the local economy. South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard hailed the growing digital ecosystem in the region.

“Barnsley could guide us to an AI-powered future that puts people and their families first, and that builds stronger communities,” said Nobel Prize-winning Government AI Ambassador Simon Johnson.

Community At The Core

The programme ensures everyone benefits. Free digital skills courses will be available to all ages through Barnsley College and the South Yorkshire Institute of Technology. Plus, residents can voice opinions at “Tech Town Halls” to help shape Barnsley’s AI journey.

AI Investment Surge Across UK

Barnsley’s push follows a government AI whirlwind including free AI training for millions, Lanarkshire’s designation as an AI Growth Zone, and a £36 million AI supercomputer in Cambridge.

With new tech deployments already underway—like Microsoft Copilot assisting social care and robot couriers trialled locally—Barnsley is fast becoming the UK’s AI hotspot. The £15 million South Yorkshire Institute of Technology campus will host much of the training and support during the pilot, securing Barnsley’s place at the forefront of Britain’s digital future.