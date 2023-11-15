London Community Mourns Tragic Loss of Family in Hounslow House Fire

A devastating house fire in Hounslow, West London, has claimed the lives of five people, including three children, sending shockwaves through the community. The Kishen family, residents of the house, were well-known and loved in their neighbourhood.

The Kishen Family Tragedy

Aroen Kishen, who is currently hospitalized, and his wife Seema, along with their three children, Riyan, Shanaya, and Arohi, were victims of the blaze. Another adult also died, and a sixth person is reported missing. The tragedy occurred amidst Diwali celebrations, a festival observed by Hindu, Sikh, and Jain communities.

Community Response and Tributes

The local community has come together in mourning, with heartfelt tributes pouring in for the “beautiful souls” lost. Westbrook Primary School, where the children were students, sent a letter to parents, expressing deep sorrow and extending support to the pupils. Classmates and neighbours have left flowers and notes near the scene, reflecting the profound impact of the loss.

Ongoing Investigation

London Fire Brigade (LFB) Deputy Commissioner Jonathan Smith described the incident as “one of the most significant fires” in terms of the number of people trapped. Forensic teams and fire investigators are thoroughly examining the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with authorities keeping an open mind about potential factors, including Diwali fireworks or candles.

Council’s Actions and Support

Hounslow Council’s leader, Shantanu Rajawat, mentioned that nearby properties were evacuated as a precaution, and residents were provided hotel accommodations. The council is closely working with those affected and ensuring neighbouring properties are safe before allowing residents to return.

Emergency Services’ Effort

Emergency services responded promptly, with about 70 firefighters and 10 engines attending the scene. The fire was brought under control by 01:25. Despite their efforts, five family members were found deceased on the first floor of the terraced house.

A Community in Grief

The incident has left the Hounslow community in a state of grief, with many recalling the Kishen family’s contributions to the neighbourhood, including their well-maintained garden was a local highlight. This tragedy has underscored the importance of community support and vigilance, especially during festive times.