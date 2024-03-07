UK News in Pictures

Roof ‘Completely Destroyed’ as More Than 170 Firefighters Tackle Blaze at London Police Station

Suspect Charged with Serious Assault in Ramsgate Appears in Court

Police Appeal for Information on Missing 14-Year-Old Schoolgirl from Erith

Police Urgently Search for Missing 16-Year-Old Boy from Catford

Katie Price Reveals Her Real Full Name in Candid Interview with Grace Dent

Roof ‘Completely Destroyed’ as More Than 170 Firefighters Tackle Blaze at London Police Station

Aerial view of fire-damaged building with emergency services.

More than 170 firefighters battled a raging fire at a police station in Forest Gate, East London, leaving the building’s roof “destroyed,” according to London Fire Brigade (LFB) officials. The massive fire prompted a significant emergency response, with 30 fire engines and 175 firefighters deployed to the scene.

The fire, which broke out on the third floor of the police station, required a coordinated effort to contain. Four aerial appliances were utilized by firefighters to “attack the fire from height,” a challenging task that required a protracted effort expected to continue into the night.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze at 4.17 pm on Wednesday, prompting the swift evacuation of approximately 60 individuals from the building. Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries, and firefighters successfully prevented the flames from spreading to neighbouring properties.

Firefighters extinguish flames in damaged building from aerial view.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan urged people to “avoid the area,” emphasising the severity of the incident. Pat Goulbourne, incident commander for LFB, described it as a “challenging incident” for crews, highlighting their concern about the fire potentially spreading to adjacent properties. However, diligent efforts ensured that the fire was contained within the police station premises.

Firefighters inspecting burnt-out building from aerial ladder.

Commander Kyle Gordon of Newham Police reassured the public that policing operations in Forest Gate remain unaffected despite the blaze.

Firefighters utilized specialized equipment, including three 32-meter turntable ladders and one 64-meter ladder, to combat the blaze effectively from elevated positions. Despite their efforts, images shared on social media depict devastating damage to the building.

Former Metropolitan Police sergeant and policing commentator Graham Wettone noted the significant impact of the fire on the patrol base, emphasizing the ensuing challenges for the Met’s business continuity plans.

The cause of the fire, which occurred on the third floor of the building, remains unknown, and a thorough investigation is underway. Due to the scale and complexity of the incident, authorities anticipate that the investigation may take considerable time to complete.

The Forest Gate police station serves as a vital hub in the bustling East London area, and its temporary closure will undoubtedly impact local policing operations.

