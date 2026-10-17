Gosport man jailed for 18 years after trying to abduct 13-year-old girl from her bed

A Gosport man has been jailed for 18 years after breaking into a family home in West Sussex and attempting to abduct a 13-year-old girl from her bed while wearing a balaclava and latex gloves.

Christopher Buxey, 43, of Gosport, entered the property in the early hours of June 4, 2026.

The girl woke to find Buxey standing over her bed holding pre-looped cable ties.

Her screams alerted her parents, who rushed into the bedroom and found their daughter kicking at the intruder.

Buxey assaulted both parents as he tried to escape, but they managed to detain him until police arrived.

Officers found a roll of duct tape, a torch and a multitool with a hammer. Buxey had also brought a rucksack containing similar items.

Further child sexual offences admitted

At Portsmouth Crown Court, Buxey pleaded guilty to trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence and actual bodily harm.

He denied attempted kidnap but admitted attempted false imprisonment.

In a separate Hampshire investigation, Buxey also admitted two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 by penetration, two counts of taking indecent photographs of a child and three counts of making indecent photographs of a child.

On October 15, 2026, he was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court to 18 years in prison, followed by five years on extended licence.

Detective Superintendent Colin Garman, of Sussex Police, described the offences as immensely distressing for the victims and their families.

Buxey’s parole eligibility date is October 12, 2036.