Watch Live
  • Home
  • Court News - UK News

CCTV HELP Man jailed after throwing £12,000 drug package over HMP Hull prison wall

Man jailed after throwing £12,000 drug package over HMP Hull prison wall

A man who repeatedly tried to throw a package containing more than £12,000 worth of illegal drugs over the wall of HMP Hull has been jailed.

Joshua Smith, 30, of no fixed address, was caught on CCTV making several attempts to launch a black parcel into the prison in July 2025.

Footage showed the topless offender attempting to throw the package over the perimeter wall three times without success before finally managing to get it inside.

However, a prison officer saw the parcel land in the grounds and it was recovered almost immediately.

Inside, officers discovered Class A and Class B drugs valued at around £12,000, along with a mobile phone.

CCTV helped police identify Smith

Police launched an investigation and quickly identified Smith as the man responsible.

Detective Constable Heather Butler said Smith initially admitted throwing the package before answering “no comment” to further questions during his police interview.

Smith subsequently pleaded guilty to two counts of throwing a prohibited article into a prison.

He appeared at Hull Crown Court, where he was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison.

DC Butler warned that the drugs could have had “catastrophic consequences” if they had reached their intended destination.

She also praised the prison officer whose swift intervention resulted in the package being intercepted.

Police said attempts to facilitate the supply of illegal drugs and other prohibited items into prisons would not be tolerated.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Police seize 161 cannabis plants after drugs raid in Paignton

DRUGS FIND Police seize 161 cannabis plants after drugs raid in Paignton

UK News
Police release image after report of indecent act on Ramsgate Beach

FLASHER PROBE Police release image after report of indecent act on Ramsgate Beach

UK News
Man in his 60s fighting for life after assault in Islington as major road closed

FIGHTING FOR HIS LIFE Man in his 60s fighting for life after assault in Islington as major road closed

Travel News, UK News
Major road, rail and airport disruption across the South East

LIVE UPDATES Major road, rail and airport disruption across the South East

Travel News, UK News
A303 closed in Wiltshire after van fire leaves carriageway covered in debris

VAN BLAZE A303 closed in Wiltshire after van fire leaves carriageway covered in debris

UK News
Two men die after falling into silage tank at Cheshire farm

TWO DEAD Two men die after falling into silage tank at Cheshire farm

UK News
Trial date set for alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed

NEW TRIAL Trial date set for alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed

UK News
Urgent appeal to identify three-year-old girl found alone in Southampton city centre

CHILD WELFARE Urgent appeal to identify three-year-old girl found alone in Southampton city centre

UK News
Family pay heartbreaking tribute to girl, 7, and aunt killed in Middlesbrough house fire

COMMUNITY IN SHOCK Family pay heartbreaking tribute to girl, 7, and aunt killed in Middlesbrough house fire

UK News
Teenager stabbed to death at Brent Civic Centre named as David Wynter as boy, 15, arrested

VICTIM NAMED Teenager stabbed to death at Brent Civic Centre named as David Wynter as boy, 15, arrested

Crime, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Football hooligan jailed after fleeing UK following violent attacks on police during Middlesbrough riots

JAILED Football hooligan jailed after fleeing UK following violent attacks on police during Middlesbrough riots

Court News, UK News
Sky News forced to cut A66 inquest report after protester shouts ‘police killed them’

GHOUL PROTEST Sky News forced to cut A66 inquest report after protester shouts ‘police killed them’

UK News
Paramedic struck off after admitting child sex offences

CHILD SEX ATTACK Paramedic struck off after admitting child sex offences

Crime, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
‘Canal killer’ John Sweeney dies in prison aged 69

CANCER BATTLE ‘Canal killer’ John Sweeney dies in prison aged 69

UK News
Another 9/11 victim formally identified weeks before 25th anniversary

9/11 VICTIM Another 9/11 victim formally identified weeks before 25th anniversary

UK News
15-year-old boy charged with murder after David Wynter stabbed at Brent Civic Centre

FIRST PICTURE 15-year-old boy charged with murder after David Wynter stabbed at Brent Civic Centre

Crime, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Young people can report crime 100% anonymously

FEARLESS Young people can report crime 100% anonymously

UK News
Accidents, closures and rail delays across the South East

TRAVEL LIVE UPDATES Accidents, closures and rail delays across the South East

UK News
Cars torched and farmland torn up at vigil for A66 crash victim

TWISTED VIGIL TRIBUTE Cars torched and farmland torn up at vigil for A66 crash victim

UK News
Watch Live