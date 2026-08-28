Man jailed after throwing £12,000 drug package over HMP Hull prison wall

A man who repeatedly tried to throw a package containing more than £12,000 worth of illegal drugs over the wall of HMP Hull has been jailed.

Joshua Smith, 30, of no fixed address, was caught on CCTV making several attempts to launch a black parcel into the prison in July 2025.

Footage showed the topless offender attempting to throw the package over the perimeter wall three times without success before finally managing to get it inside.

However, a prison officer saw the parcel land in the grounds and it was recovered almost immediately.

Inside, officers discovered Class A and Class B drugs valued at around £12,000, along with a mobile phone.

CCTV helped police identify Smith

Police launched an investigation and quickly identified Smith as the man responsible.

Detective Constable Heather Butler said Smith initially admitted throwing the package before answering “no comment” to further questions during his police interview.

Smith subsequently pleaded guilty to two counts of throwing a prohibited article into a prison.

He appeared at Hull Crown Court, where he was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison.

DC Butler warned that the drugs could have had “catastrophic consequences” if they had reached their intended destination.

She also praised the prison officer whose swift intervention resulted in the package being intercepted.

Police said attempts to facilitate the supply of illegal drugs and other prohibited items into prisons would not be tolerated.