Family pay tribute to Annette Bishop as man awaits murder trial in Bristol

The family of a 71-year-old woman who died following an incident in Bristol have paid tribute to her, saying she was taken from them “far too soon”.

Annette Bishop, of Sherbourne Avenue, Bristol, died following an incident on Friday, October 9.

Her two children said their mother had many years ahead of her and would be forever missed.

In a statement released through Avon and Somerset Police, the family said: “Firstly, our family would like to express our sincere gratitude to the police officers and emergency services involved for their professionalism, swift response, and ongoing support during this difficult time.

“We are also deeply grateful to all her friends and family for their overwhelming love and support. We remain in complete shock after losing our mother in such tragic circumstances.

“Our mother was taken from us far too soon. She had many years ahead of her — time that should have been spent creating memories with her children, grandchildren, friends, and family. She will be forever missed, and the void she leaves behind can never be filled.

“At this time, we respectfully ask for privacy as we continue to grieve and process this heartbreaking loss.”

Gerald Bishop, 73, of Sherbourne Avenue, has been charged with Annette Bishop’s murder.

He is due to stand trial at Bristol Crown Court on April 5, 2027.