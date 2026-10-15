Man arrested after teenage girl reportedly filmed in Dartford

A man has been arrested after a teenage girl was reportedly filmed while walking in Dartford.

Kent Police said the incident happened in Prospect Place at around 1.30pm on Saturday, October 10.

It was reported that a man was filming the teenager as she walked through the area.

Following an investigation, a 47-year-old man from Dartford was arrested on suspicion of sex-based harassment.

Police enquiries are continuing.

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone else who may have been approached in the area around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information, or who witnessed anything which could assist the investigation, should contact Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting reference 46/168956/26.