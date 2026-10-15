Watch Live
  • Home
  • Crime - UK News

PERV ARREST Man arrested after teenage girl reportedly filmed in Dartford

Man arrested after teenage girl reportedly filmed in Dartford

A man has been arrested after a teenage girl was reportedly filmed while walking in Dartford.

Kent Police said the incident happened in Prospect Place at around 1.30pm on Saturday, October 10.

It was reported that a man was filming the teenager as she walked through the area.

Following an investigation, a 47-year-old man from Dartford was arrested on suspicion of sex-based harassment.

Police enquiries are continuing.

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone else who may have been approached in the area around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information, or who witnessed anything which could assist the investigation, should contact Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting reference 46/168956/26.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man robbed and assaulted in Croydon market as traders call for more police patrols

STREET ROBBERY Man robbed and assaulted in Croydon market as traders call for more police patrols

Crime, UK News
Hove woman found guilty of stalking and harassment after four-day trial

FOUND GUILTY Hove woman found guilty of stalking and harassment after four-day trial

Court News, National News
RNLI to introduce new Coastal Lifeboat class as rescue patterns change

MOVING WITH TIME RNLI to introduce new Coastal Lifeboat class as rescue patterns change

National News
Two arrested after reported knife confrontation at Worthing railway station

KNIFE ATTACK Two arrested after reported knife confrontation at Worthing railway station

Crime, National News
Six killed including child after plane crashes in Wisconsin woodland

SIX DEAD Six killed including child after plane crashes in Wisconsin woodland

UK News
Witness appeal after three men attacked and robbed in Dartford town centre

STREET ROBBERY Witness appeal after three men attacked and robbed in Dartford town centre

Crime, UK News
Woman, 33, dies and another driver critically injured in A381 crash near Totnes

DRIVER ARRESTED Woman, 33, dies and another driver critically injured in A381 crash near Totnes

UK News
Man convicted of murder after brutal assault left victim unable to receive cancer treatment

CAUGHT ON CAMERA Man convicted of murder after brutal assault left victim unable to receive cancer treatment

Court News, Crime, UK News
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death in Broadstairs

KENT MURDER PROBE Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death in Broadstairs

Crime, UK News
Train hits debris after car crashes into Cornwall level crossing

TRAIN CRASH Train hits debris after car crashes into Cornwall level crossing

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Zelensky says he feels ‘betrayed’ by Trump after Starlink restrictions disrupt Ukraine’s military

Zelensky says he feels ‘betrayed’ by Trump after Starlink restrictions disrupt Ukraine’s military

UK News
Cash delivery at migrant hotel sparks speculation, but reason remains unconfirmed

CASH COW Cash delivery at migrant hotel sparks speculation, but reason remains unconfirmed

UK News
Torbay Hospital issued fire safety enforcement notice over evacuation concerns

FIRE CONCERNS Torbay Hospital issued fire safety enforcement notice over evacuation concerns

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Man in his 20s dies after two-car crash near Bulford

FATAL CRASH Man in his 20s dies after two-car crash near Bulford

UK News
Rhyl RNLI to lose all-weather lifeboat in 2028 after 175 years of servic

SEA CHANGE Rhyl RNLI to lose all-weather lifeboat in 2028 after 175 years of servic

UK News
Twelve jailed for more than 100 years over industrial-scale Class A drugs operation

100 YEARAS IN PRISON Twelve jailed for more than 100 years over industrial-scale Class A drugs operation

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Two Southampton primary schools placed in lockdown during police incident

SCHOOL LOCKDOWN Two Southampton primary schools placed in lockdown during police incident

UK News
Serving Police Scotland officer convicted of rape and other sexual offences

DIRTY COP Serving Police Scotland officer convicted of rape and other sexual offences

Court News, Crime, UK News
Man found guilty of murdering 19-year-old in Chatham knife attack

FATAL STABBING Man found guilty of murdering 19-year-old in Chatham knife attack

Court News, Crime, UK News
Watch Live