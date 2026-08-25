A convicted drug dealer who ran a cocaine network across Medway has been ordered to hand over more than £111,000 under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Frank Harris, 33, was jailed for nine years earlier this year after admitting four offences linked to the supply of cocaine and possession of criminal property.

Kent Police said Harris distributed significant quantities of cocaine between 2023 and 2025, recruiting runners, marketing drugs to users and arranging sales.

Officers first stopped Harris in Sedley Close, Gillingham, on December 22, 2023.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a phone linked to a drug line, while a subsequent search of his home in Cherry Orchard Drive, Rainham, led to the seizure of £3,945 in cash.

Harris was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of criminal property.

Police dismantled the drug line, but detectives later discovered a new network operating in 2024 with similarities to Harris’s previous operation.

Investigators established that he had reactivated the line while awaiting trial.

Luxury goods and £28,605 seized

Police returned to Harris’s home on April 14, 2025, where officers seized luxury clothing, trainers, jewellery, watches and £28,605 in cash.

Harris was found hiding in a nearby property.

Inside the main bedroom, officers discovered wrapping material hidden behind a headboard containing remnants of white powder. Similar material was also found in a holdall elsewhere in the property.

Police said enquiries established the wrapping had been used to contain kilo blocks of cocaine.

Harris was again charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of criminal property.

At Maidstone Crown Court on February 13, 2026, he pleaded guilty to all four charges and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

£111,672 confiscation order

The case returned to court on August 11 after Kent Police financial investigators applied for money linked to Harris’s criminal activity to be confiscated.

Harris was ordered to pay £111,672 within 30 days or face an additional period in custody.

Detective Inspector Dave Godfrey said: “After the money and luxury goods were found during searches of Harris’s home, our financial investigators tracked how he could be in possession of such wealth and it all came down to the same answer: he broke the law.

“Much like the remnants of cocaine left in the wrapping material found, money obtained through criminal means tends to leave clues behind, which our team are trained to find and track.

“By bringing these findings to court and using powers under the Proceeds of Crime Act, it ensures that any money that criminals like Harris had hoped to use to restart a drugs network with, is now confiscated and unavailable.”