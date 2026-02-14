Man Denies Sexual Assault on Flight from Istanbul to Heathrow

Umran Nasser, 54, has denied sexually assaulting two women on a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to Heathrow. The Wanstead Park Road man appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday and pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Serious Charges Laid
- Two counts of sexual assault
- One count of threatening behaviour
- One count of being drunk on an aircraft
From the dock, Nasser claimed: “There was no intention of sexual assault,” and insisted he was “not drunk.”
Next Court Date Set
Presiding magistrate Kamran Zubair confirmed that Nasser will face a preliminary hearing at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday, March 6. He was granted bail ahead of the hearing.