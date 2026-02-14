Man Denies Sexual Assault on Flight from Istanbul to Heathrow

Umran Nasser, 54, has denied sexually assaulting two women on a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to Heathrow. The Wanstead Park Road man appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Serious Charges Laid

Two counts of sexual assault

One count of threatening behaviour

One count of being drunk on an aircraft

From the dock, Nasser claimed: “There was no intention of sexual assault,” and insisted he was “not drunk.”

Next Court Date Set

Presiding magistrate Kamran Zubair confirmed that Nasser will face a preliminary hearing at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday, March 6. He was granted bail ahead of the hearing.