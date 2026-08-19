16-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Danson Park in Bexleyheath

A 16-year-old girl has died after being found unresponsive in a park in Bexleyheath, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed.

Emergency services were called to Danson Park at around 10.36pm on Tuesday, 18 August, following reports that a person had been found unresponsive.

Police officers attended the park alongside paramedics, but despite the emergency response, the teenage girl was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said:

“At 22:36hrs on Tuesday, 18 August, police were called to reports of a person found unresponsive in Danson Park, Bexleyheath.

“Officers attended alongside paramedics and a 16-year-old girl was sadly declared dead at the scene. Her next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

“Her death is being treated as unexpected but at this stage, is not believed to be suspicious. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.”

Police say the teenager’s death is currently being treated as unexpected, although there is nothing at this stage to suggest suspicious circumstances.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the cause of death.

More follows.