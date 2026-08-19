Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TEEN DEATH PROBE 16-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Danson Park in Bexleyheath

16-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Danson Park in Bexleyheath

 

A 16-year-old girl has died after being found unresponsive in a park in Bexleyheath, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed.

Emergency services were called to Danson Park at around 10.36pm on Tuesday, 18 August, following reports that a person had been found unresponsive.

Police officers attended the park alongside paramedics, but despite the emergency response, the teenage girl was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said:

“At 22:36hrs on Tuesday, 18 August, police were called to reports of a person found unresponsive in Danson Park, Bexleyheath.

“Officers attended alongside paramedics and a 16-year-old girl was sadly declared dead at the scene. Her next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

“Her death is being treated as unexpected but at this stage, is not believed to be suspicious. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.”

Police say the teenager’s death is currently being treated as unexpected, although there is nothing at this stage to suggest suspicious circumstances.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the cause of death.

More follows.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Five teenagers killed in M9 wrong-way crash named as investigation continues

FIRST PICTURES AND NAMED Five teenagers killed in M9 wrong-way crash named as investigation continues

UK News
Major emergency response at Erith Pier after concern for person’s welfare

CONCERN FOR WELFARE Major emergency response at Erith Pier after concern for person’s welfare

UK News
Family pays tribute to artist killed in Shaldon collision

TRIBUTES PAID Family pays tribute to artist killed in Shaldon collision

UK News
Man seriously injured in Birmingham city centre assault as attempted murder arrest made

STREET ATTACK Man seriously injured in Birmingham city centre assault as attempted murder arrest made

Crime, UK News
Amunbet Casino Adds More Games for British Users

Amunbet Casino Adds More Games for British Users

UK News
Hayden Panettiere Has Died Aged 36, Police Say It’s An ‘Ongoing Investigation’

POLICE PROBE DEATH Hayden Panettiere Has Died Aged 36, Police Say It’s An ‘Ongoing Investigation’

UK News
New Forest wildfire enters ninth day as firefighters continue battle against hidden hotspots

NEW FOREST FIRE BATTLE New Forest wildfire enters ninth day as firefighters continue battle against hidden hotspots

UK News
17-year-old boy dies in Linslade as four men arrested in murder investigation

MURDER ARREST 17-year-old boy dies in Linslade as four men arrested in murder investigation

Crime, UK News
Appeal after two dogs stolen from Sevenoaks barn as one remains missing

FIND BETTY Appeal after two dogs stolen from Sevenoaks barn as one remains missing

UK News
Dover child sex offender jailed for 12 years after admitting nine offences against young victim

PREDATORY OFFENDER Dover child sex offender jailed for 12 years after admitting nine offences against young victim

Court News, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

GUN BATTLE Murder investigation launched after fatal late-night shooting in East London

Crime, UK News

Murder investigation launched after fatal late-night shooting in East London

Crime, UK News
Strood Man First in Kent Convicted for Creating AI Deepfake Sex Images

IN COURT Weapons, Taser and railway detonators seized from Gillingham property after disturbance

UK News
Strood Man First in Kent Convicted for Creating AI Deepfake Sex Images

Weapons, Taser and railway detonators seized from Gillingham property after disturbance

UK News
More than 3kg of suspected Class A drugs and £5,000 cash seized in Deal

SWIFT TURN AROUND More than 3kg of suspected Class A drugs and £5,000 cash seized in Deal

UK News
More than 3kg of suspected Class A drugs and £5,000 cash seized in Deal

More than 3kg of suspected Class A drugs and £5,000 cash seized in Deal

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Urgent appeal to find missing 16-year-old girl from Harrietsham

FIND HER Urgent appeal to find missing 16-year-old girl from Harrietsham

Missing Persons, UK News
Urgent appeal to find missing 16-year-old girl from Harrietsham

Urgent appeal to find missing 16-year-old girl from Harrietsham

Missing Persons, UK News
Three members of same family die after getting into difficulty in sea at Shoreham

TRIPLE FATAL SHOREHAM Three members of same family die after getting into difficulty in sea at Shoreham

UK News
Three members of same family die after getting into difficulty in sea at Shoreham

Three members of same family die after getting into difficulty in sea at Shoreham

UK News

MAJOR BLAZE Huge fire erupts at south-east London recycling plant sending thick black smoke across capital

UK News

Huge fire erupts at south-east London recycling plant sending thick black smoke across capital

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard dies aged 77 as band pays tribute to ‘true son of Texas’

BAND PAYS TRIBUTE ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard dies aged 77 as band pays tribute to ‘true son of Texas’

US News
ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard dies aged 77 as band pays tribute to ‘true son of Texas’

ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard dies aged 77 as band pays tribute to ‘true son of Texas’

US News
Police release e-fit after alleged indecent exposure on Broadstairs beach

BEACH FLASHER Police release e-fit after alleged indecent exposure on Broadstairs beach

UK News
Police release e-fit after alleged indecent exposure on Broadstairs beach

Police release e-fit after alleged indecent exposure on Broadstairs beach

UK News
Grieving father demands answers after son’s killer films ‘vile rap video’ from inside Scottish prison

FAMILY DEMAND ANSWERS Grieving father demands answers after son’s killer films ‘vile rap video’ from inside Scottish prison

UK News
Grieving father demands answers after son’s killer films ‘vile rap video’ from inside Scottish prison

Grieving father demands answers after son’s killer films ‘vile rap video’ from inside Scottish prison

UK News
Watch Live