Air ambulance lands after reported moped and van crash in Walthamstow

An air ambulance has been deployed following reports of a serious road traffic collision involving a moped and a van in Walthamstow this afternoon.

Emergency services were reported to have been called to the area at around 4.30pm on Thursday, August 20, following a collision understood to involve a moped and a Ford Transit-type van.

Witnesses reported seeing an air ambulance land close to Walthamstow station, with suggestions that playing fields in the area were used as a landing site.

Local reports indicate the collision happened near a roundabout in the King’s and Best One area, although the precise location has yet to be officially confirmed.

Several people in the area reported that a motorcyclist or moped rider was involved in the incident.

The air ambulance was subsequently seen leaving the Walthamstow area, with eyewitnesses reporting the aircraft heading towards The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel.

The condition of the person involved is not yet known, and there has been no official confirmation that a patient was transported by air.

Police and ambulance services have been approached for further information.

This is a developing incident and more information will be published when confirmed by emergency services.