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SMOKE FILLED Dramatic rescue after people reportedly trapped in smoke-filled car near Wood Lane Dagenham

Dramatic rescue after people reportedly trapped in smoke-filled car near Wood Lane Dagenham

People are reported to have been rescued from a smoke-filled car after a member of the public smashed the vehicle’s windows with a hammer.

The incident happened just off Wood Lane in Dagneham, where witnesses reported seeing the car filling with smoke while people were still inside.

A witness who posted about the incident on social media said the occupants appeared to have been unable to get out of the vehicle as smoke filled the interior.

According to the eyewitness account, someone at the scene managed to use a hammer to break the car’s windows, allowing those inside to escape.

Rebecca Day, who witnessed the incident, said:

“Just off Wood Lane, car filled with smoke and people stuck in the car. Looks like someone managed to break the windows with a hammer and get them out. Hope everyone was ok.”

Other people commenting on the incident expressed concern for those involved, with several saying they hoped everyone had escaped safely.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident, including what caused the vehicle to fill with smoke and whether anyone required medical treatment, have not yet been officially confirmed.

Emergency service attendance has also not yet been confirmed.

This is a developing incident and further information will be added when available.

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