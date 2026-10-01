Knife recovered after reported robbery in Bradford

Police have launched an investigation following a reported robbery in Bradford where a suspect is believed to have fled the scene in a vehicle.

Officers were called to Randall Well Street at around 10.45am on Wednesday following reports of a robbery.

Police were deployed to the area but, when they arrived, both the alleged victim and suspect had already left the scene.

A knife has since been recovered and will undergo further examination and testing as part of the investigation.

Police said there have been no reports of any injuries at this stage.

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident remain ongoing.