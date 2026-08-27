Man accused of murdering woman who fell from Southwark property faces Old Bailey trial

A man accused of murdering a 31-year-old woman who fell from height at a property in Southwark has appeared at the Old Bailey.

Mohamed Sherif, 54, has been charged with the murder of Kerry Ann Goodbrand, who was found fatally injured in Rowcross Street shortly before 3pm on Friday, August 21.

Emergency services attended, but Ms Goodbrand was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors allege the incident was linked to Sherif’s address after investigators found blood beside a window and one of Ms Goodbrand’s shoes on a windowsill.

Sherif appeared at the Old Bailey on Thursday by video link from HMP Thameside for a preliminary hearing before Judge Simon Mayo KC.

The defendant spoke only to confirm his identity during the hearing.

A plea and trial preparation hearing has been scheduled for November 12, 2026.

A provisional three-week murder trial is due to begin on May 24, 2027.

Sherif was remanded in custody until his next court appearance.

Proceedings remain active.