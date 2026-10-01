Man arrested after reported machete attack leaves victim injured in Bournemouth

A man has been arrested after a reported machete attack in Bournemouth left another man with a head injury.

Dorset Police were called at around 12.40pm on Thursday, 1 October, following a report of a man in possession of a machete in Boscombe Chine Gardens.

Police said an altercation had taken place during which a man suffered an injury to his head.

The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment, although his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted GBH

A man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm.

Reports from the scene said armed officers were involved in the response and that a suspect was detained at the Chine Hotel.

Images from the area showed a significant police presence, with several police vehicles attending.

The circumstances surrounding the incident and what led to the altercation remain under investigation.

Dorset Police said:

“We received a report at 12.40pm today of a man in possession of a machete in Boscombe Chine Gardens.

“It is reported that during an altercation a man sustained an injury to his head.

“He has been taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing attempted grievous bodily harm.”

Increased police presence in Boscombe

Police said residents can expect to see additional officers in the area while enquiries continue.

The force added:

“There will be an increased police presence in the area while enquiries are carried out to establish the full circumstances of what happened.”

The Chine Hotel has previously been reported as being used for Home Office asylum accommodation.

There is currently no information in the police statement supplied identifying the immigration or asylum status of either the arrested man or the injured man.

The arrested man remains a suspect and no charge has been reported at this stage.