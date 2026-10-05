Man given indefinite hospital order over fatal Uxbridge stabbing

A man who fatally stabbed 49-year-old Wayne Broadhurst and injured two other people in Uxbridge has been given an indefinite hospital order.

Dawood Safi, 28, was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, 5 October, after previously pleading guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

Safi had originally been charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder following the attack in Midhurst Gardens, Uxbridge, on 27 October 2025.

The Crown Prosecution Service accepted his plea to manslaughter by diminished responsibility after considering evidence from mental health professionals who concluded that Safi had been suffering from psychotic delusions at the time of the killing.

He was also convicted on 16 July of the attempted murder of another man.

A jury was unable to reach a verdict on a second attempted murder charge involving a teenage boy. Safi had previously admitted an alternative charge of actual bodily harm in relation to the teenager.

Wayne Broadhurst died at the scene

Police were called at around 4.55pm on 27 October 2025 following reports that three people had been stabbed in Midhurst Gardens.

Officers confronted Safi, who was carrying a knife. He refused to drop the weapon and was Tasered before being arrested.

Police officers and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service gave emergency first aid to three people who had suffered stab wounds.

Despite their efforts, Wayne Broadhurst, 49, died at the scene.

Police said Wayne was not known to Safi.

A then 45-year-old man and a teenage boy, both of whom were known to Safi, were also stabbed.

The man suffered life-changing injuries, while the teenager’s injuries were neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

Safi was charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder on 29 October 2025 and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court the following day.

Family pay tribute to Wayne

Wayne’s family said:

“Our family is devastated by the tragic loss of our beloved Wayne Broadhurst, aged 49.

“Wayne was a kind, caring and loving man who meant the world to us. He had a heart of gold and was the type of person who would do anything for anyone. He never met a stranger and had a way of making everyone feel welcome.

“To those who knew him, Wayne was more than a family member or friend – he was someone you could always rely on.

“Wayne’s passion for Liverpool Football Club was well known. He lived and breathed football, and supporting Liverpool brought him immense joy.

“Whether watching a match with family and friends or talking football with anyone who would listen, his enthusiasm was infectious.

“The loss of Wayne has left an enormous void in our lives that can never be filled. We will cherish the memories, laughter and love he gave us every day, and we will miss him beyond words.

“As a family, we would like to thank everyone who has shown us kindness, compassion and support during this incredibly difficult time. We also ask that our privacy is respected as we come to terms with our devastating loss.

“Wayne will forever remain in our hearts and will never be forgotten.

“You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

Detective praises victims and members of public

Detective Inspector Richard MacKenzie, who led the Metropolitan Police investigation, said:

“This was a shocking attack that, tragically, led to Wayne Broadhurst’s death and had a huge impact on the local community.

“As the tributes paid to him after his death showed, Wayne was a hugely popular member of the community and my thoughts remain with his family and loved ones.

“I want to recognise the devastating impact of Safi’s brutal attack on his two victims who survived the attack and to commend the exceptional bravery they showed in the face of such violence.

“The physical and emotional consequences of this traumatic incident are likely to be felt for many years to come.

“Finally, I want to pay tribute to the courageous members of the public who attempted to protect the victims from the attacker, as well as the police officers who were first on the scene of this incident.”