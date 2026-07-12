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BLAZE PROBE Massive Walthamstow fire damages homes and disrupts Overground as 125 firefighters battle blaze

Massive Walthamstow fire damages homes and disrupts Overground as 125 firefighters battle blaze

Around 125 firefighters battled a major fire in Walthamstow that damaged homes, gardens and a railway embankment, forcing residents from their properties and causing disruption to London Overground services. The London Fire Brigade was called to the blaze near Vallentin Road and Shernhall Street at 6.27pm on Sunday, mobilising 20 fire engines from stations across north and east London. The fire spread to a house, multiple gardens and sheds, as well as a nearby railway embankment.

Homes evacuated

Assistant Commissioner Tom Goodall, who attended the scene, described the incident as a significant fire affecting the local community. He said: “This was a significant incident affecting the community this evening. I am thankful that no injuries have been sustained. “We have worked with the local authority and our other partners to set up two rest centres for residents who have been evacuated from their homes. They are all being supported at this time and we are hopeful that the majority of them will be able to return home tonight.” One house was destroyed by fire, while a second property suffered damage to its rear extension. Around 30 gardens were also affected, although firefighters successfully prevented the blaze spreading to additional homes.  

Railway disruption

The fire also spread onto a railway embankment, causing disruption to the Weaver London Overground line. Firefighters worked alongside Transport for London and the British Transport Police to safely evacuate passengers from trains brought to a standstill by the incident. Transport for London has warned disruption is expected to continue into Monday morning.

Gas cylinders cooled

Fire crews cooled 10 gas cylinders to prevent the risk of explosion after they had been exposed to the intense heat. A 32-metre turntable ladder remains at the scene, being used as a water tower to tackle remaining hotspots from above. The Brigade’s drone team has also been deployed to provide aerial imagery and improve situational awareness for the incident commander.

Huge emergency response

The London Fire Brigade’s Control Room received around 120 emergency calls relating to the incident, prompting the temporary activation of Operation Willow Beck. The national system allows surplus 999 calls to be diverted to unaffected fire control rooms during periods of exceptionally high demand. Firefighters from Tottenham, Bethnal Green, Walthamstow, Chingford and surrounding stations remained at the scene for several hours before bringing the blaze under control at 10.35pm. Road closures remain in place around Wood Street, Shernhall Street and surrounding roads, with motorists advised to avoid the area while crews continue damping down. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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