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CAREHOME BLAZE Major fire destroys derelict care home in Liss as 60 firefighters battle overnight blaze

Major fire destroys derelict care home in Liss as 60 firefighters battle overnight blaze

Around 60 firefighters have battled a major overnight blaze which completely destroyed a derelict former care home in Hampshire.

Emergency crews were called to London Road in Liss shortly after 11.15pm on Tuesday following reports of a fire at the disused building.

The incident rapidly developed, with the first, second and third floors and the roof heavily involved in fire.

As the blaze took hold, the building subsequently collapsed, sending burning embers and debris into the surrounding area and creating further hazards for firefighters.

A major response was mounted, drawing crews from across Hampshire and surrounding areas.

Firefighters from Odiham, Basingstoke, Fareham, Fleet, Bordon, Alton, Rushmoor, Grayshott, Havant, Liphook, Cosham, Southsea and Portchester were among those deployed.

An Aerial Ladder Platform and Incident Command Unit were also sent to the scene as crews worked throughout the night to contain the blaze.

Multiple hose reel jets and main jets were used, with around 60 firefighters remaining at the incident during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Despite the scale of the fire and subsequent collapse of the building, no injuries have been reported.

By around 9am on Wednesday, the incident had been scaled down and most crews had been released from the scene.

Two fire appliances were expected to remain while firefighters continued dealing with the aftermath and ensuring the site was safe.

Road closures have been put in place around the scene, with members of the public urged to avoid the area while emergency services continue their work.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and an investigation is expected to establish how the blaze started.

The incident presented firefighters with significant challenges, including the intensity of the fire, the structural collapse and the risk posed by falling debris and burning embers spreading beyond the building.

Further updates are expected as the investigation into the cause of the fire gets underway.

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