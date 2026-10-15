Police appeal to find missing 13-year-old Tommy Skelton from Maidstone

Police are growing concerned for the welfare of a 13-year-old boy who has been reported missing from Maidstone.

Tommy Skelton was last seen near Hermitage Lane at around 9.45pm on Tuesday, October 13.

Kent Police believe he may also have been in Maidstone High Street at around 4.40am on Thursday, October 15.

Tommy is described as white, around 5ft 8in tall, with a medium build, straight brown hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be wearing black jogging bottoms, a black hooded top and red-and-white Vans trainers.

Police said he was carrying a black backpack when last seen and may be riding a scooter.

Anyone with critical information about Tommy’s whereabouts should call 999, quoting reference 13-1646.

Other information can be passed to Kent Police via live chat on the force website or by calling 101.