Police appeal to find missing girls Kaitlyn, 15, and Sarah, 12, in Birmingham

Police are appealing for help to find two missing girls who may be together in Birmingham city centre.

Kaitlyn, 15, is missing from the Kingstanding area and is described as around 5ft tall with light brown hair and blonde highlights.

Sarah, 12, is also missing and was last reported wearing a white short-sleeved crop top, black flared trousers and black Nike trainers.

She has black hair which falls below her shoulders.

Police believe the two girls may be together in Birmingham city centre.

Anyone who sees either Kaitlyn or Sarah is urged to call 999, quoting log 2733 of October 7.