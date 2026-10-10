Police issue appeal to find missing 15-year-old Lily linked to Bracknell and Maidenhead areas

Police are appealing for help to locate a missing 15-year-old girl who has links to Bracknell, Holyport, Maidenhead and surrounding areas.

Thames Valley Police’s Windsor and Maidenhead team said officers are urgently trying to find Lily and are asking members of the public to come forward with any information about her whereabouts.

Anyone who sees Lily or knows where she is should call 999.

Anyone with other information that could help officers with their enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 or visit the Thames Valley Police website, quoting investigation number 43260529290.

Police have not released any further details about the circumstances of Lily’s disappearance.