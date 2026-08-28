Police release images of man after late-night incident in Plymouth city centre

Police have released images of a man they want to identify as part of an investigation into an incident in Plymouth city centre.

Devon and Cornwall Police said officers are investigating an incident which happened in the New George Street area at around 11.30pm on Tuesday, August 25.

Detectives want to identify and speak to the man pictured because they believe he may have information vital to their enquiries.

Police have not disclosed the nature of the incident, saying further details cannot currently be released for operational reasons.

Officers are appealing for anyone who recognises the man, or who has information that could assist the investigation, to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101, quoting reference 50260227850.