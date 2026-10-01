Rapist jailed for 14 years after stabbing woman and threatening to kill her in Bagshot

A man who stabbed a woman before raping her and threatening to kill her if she tried to escape has been jailed for 14 years.

Craig Grace, 39, of Bagshot, was convicted following a trial of two counts of rape, sexual assault, grievous bodily harm, actual bodily harm and threats to kill.

The attack happened at the end of January and involved a woman who was known to Grace.

During the assault, Grace attacked the woman with a knife, stabbing her in the hand before raping her.

He threatened to kill her if she attempted to run away.

The woman eventually managed to escape and call police.

Charged and remanded within 24 hours

Following the attack, Grace fled to Wiltshire, where he was located and arrested by Wiltshire Police.

Within 24 hours of the victim’s 999 call, he had been charged and remanded in custody.

Grace later stood trial, where he did not give evidence.

He was subsequently found guilty of two counts of rape, one count of sexual assault, one count of GBH, one count of ABH and threats to kill.

He has now been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Grace, born on March 17, 1987, will also be subject to a lifetime restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim.

‘The events of that night were horrific’

In a victim impact statement, the woman described the lasting physical and psychological impact of the attack.

She said: “I have a scar on my hand as a result of the injuries I sustained that night. Every time I see it, I am reminded of the violence I endured and the trauma I continue to live with.”

She added: “The events of that night were horrific and have fundamentally changed who I am.”

Despite what she endured, the woman said she remained determined to move forward with her life.

“I refuse to be defined solely by what was done to me. Instead, I choose to be defined by my courage, resilience, determination, and strength.”

Detective praises victim’s courage

Investigating officer DC Antonia Corbu paid tribute to the woman and those involved in bringing Grace to justice.

She said: “I would like to pay tribute to the courage and resilience of the victim throughout this investigation. I hope that the sentence imposed will go some way to helping provide with the closure needed to rebuild her life.

“Within 24 hours of the 999 call reporting this horrific attack, Craig Grace had been charged and remanded and has not walked free since.

“I am grateful for the hard work from police officers across departments and forces that made this possible.”

DC Corbu said Wiltshire Police officers swiftly located Grace after he fled the area, while officers attending the scene in Bagshot supported the victim and secured crucial evidence.

She added that the investigating team had worked to ensure Grace was held accountable for his crimes.