A Swindon man has been handed a suspended prison sentence after being convicted of a series of child sexual offences.

Lawrence Darcy Alan Peter was sentenced at Swindon Crown Court on Friday, October 9, following offences involving online sexual communication and attempts to incite children to engage in sexual activity.

According to information published after the hearing, the offences related to online conversations with people he believed to be aged 13 and 14.

Suspended prison sentence

The court is reported to have imposed a 28-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Peter was also made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for seven years and a Sexual Risk Order for 10 years.

He must also complete 100 hours of unpaid work, attend a programme specified by the court and remain under the supervision of the Probation Service.

The case followed an investigation which began after his arrest in May.

The material provided states that the charges included two counts relating to attempted sexual communication with a child and two offences concerning attempts to cause or incite a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity.

The image circulating online attributes the investigation to online child-protection groups, but I have not been able to independently verify the full sentencing details from an official police or court source, so those details should be checked against the court record before publication.

For Google News, I’d use “Swindon man given suspended prison sentence over child sexual offences.”