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KFC Teaching assistant accused of grooming 15-year-old pupil with gifts and meetings outside school

Teaching assistant accused of grooming 15-year-old pupil with gifts and meetings outside school

A former teaching assistant has gone on trial accused of grooming a 15-year-old pupil before meeting him outside school and allegedly engaging in inappropriate sexual behaviour.

Melanie Rock, 34, was working at Medina College on the Isle of Wight at the time of the alleged offences between October and November 2023.

She denies meeting a child following sexual grooming and sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust.

Her trial is taking place at the Isle of Wight Crown Court.

Prosecutors allege contact began on social media

Prosecutor Tim Devlin told jurors that Rock began communicating with the teenager on Instagram after attempts to obtain his telephone number were unsuccessful.

The prosecution alleges she later met the boy away from school at places including KFC, Domino’s and other locations.

Jurors were told the teenager visited Rock’s home in Cowes on several occasions.

On one alleged visit, prosecutors say Rock showed him a drawer in her bedroom containing sex toys and lingerie.

The boy also alleged Rock walked around wearing hot pants and hugged him from behind in what he described to police as a “koala hug”.

These allegations have not been proved.

Gifts and money allegedly given to pupil

The court heard claims that Rock gave the teenager money and vapes and bought him two Trapstar tracksuits said to be worth more than £350.

On another occasion, she allegedly placed £20 in his pocket and told him it was his Christmas money.

Jurors were told the pair later went to her home, ate pizza and went trick-or-treating.

During a police interview, the boy said Rock had “taken him under her wing” at school and that he had been surprised when she contacted him because she was a member of staff.

Staff member raised concerns

The court heard that another member of staff later saw Rock with the teenager outside school and concerns were reported to the authorities and police.

When interviewed, Rock reportedly told officers she had met the boy by chance and said he had visited her home only once.

However, prosecutors told the jury that CCTV footage showed the pair together at a number of locations on different days.

Rock is understood to no longer work at Medina College.

She denies the charges against her.

The trial is expected to last around four days and is continuing.

 

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