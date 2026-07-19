Two US Troops Killed and One Missing After Iranian Missile Strike on Military Base in Jordan

Two American service members have been killed and a third remains missing after Iranian ballistic missiles and drones struck a US military installation in Jordan, marking one of the deadliest attacks on American forces since the latest regional escalation began. US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the attack took place on 17 July, as US and partner forces defended the base against what it described as a coordinated barrage of Iranian ballistic missiles and drones. Four additional US service members were medically evacuated to hospitals in Jordan for treatment before later being discharged. Other personnel treated for minor injuries have since returned to duty.

Search continues for missing service member

CENTCOM said two American troops were killed in action during the attack, while efforts remain ongoing to locate a third service member who is currently listed as missing. A search-and-recovery operation is continuing as investigators work to establish the circumstances surrounding the disappearance. In a statement, CENTCOM said: “On July 17, two US service members in Jordan were killed in action as US Central Command and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks. Additionally, one service member is currently missing in action.” The command added that four wounded personnel had been evacuated to Jordanian hospitals before being released, while others treated for less serious injuries had already returned to operational duties.

Identities withheld

The Pentagon has not released the identities of the two service members who were killed. Military officials said the names will remain withheld until at least 24 hours after all next of kin have been formally notified, in accordance with long-standing Department of Defence policy.

Part of wider regional conflict

The strike on the Jordanian base formed part of a broader wave of Iranian missile and drone attacks targeting US military positions across the region, including facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for the attacks, describing them as retaliation for recent US military strikes on targets inside Iran. The latest assault represents a significant escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran and is among the deadliest single attacks on US forces since the current phase of the conflict began.

US operations continue

Following the attack, CENTCOM said US forces continued military operations targeting Iranian assets, including surveillance systems, weapons storage facilities and maritime capabilities. The situation across the region remains highly volatile, with military officials continuing to monitor the security situation while search efforts for the missing service member continue.