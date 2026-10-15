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Unknown West Yorkshire Regiment soldier buried in France more than a century after First World War death

Unknown West Yorkshire Regiment soldier buried in France more than a century after First World War death

An unknown soldier of the West Yorkshire Regiment has been laid to rest with full military honours in France more than a century after his death during the First World War.

The soldier was buried on Wednesday, October 14, at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s Serre Road Cemetery No.2.

His remains were discovered during the winter of 2025-26 on the edge of a freshly ploughed field around one kilometre south of the Thiepval Memorial on the Somme.

Because the remains had been disturbed by a plough, investigators were unable to conclusively link all of the artefacts found nearby to the casualty.

However, a shoulder title indicated possible service with the West Yorkshire Regiment, while a belt marked with the letters WYR strengthened that assessment.

An entrenching tool issued before July 1916 and early webbing equipment also provided clues about when the soldier may have been equipped.

Found near Leipzig Redoubt

The recovery location was immediately beside the Leipzig Redoubt, an area where battalions of the West Yorkshire Regiment fought during the Battle of the Somme.

Regimental records show units were involved in efforts to capture Thiepval and the Leipzig Salient on July 1, 1916, remaining in the area until July 17 before returning again in August.

 

Researchers found that more than 1,000 men from the West Yorkshire Regiment who died between July 1 and August 31, 1916, are commemorated on the Thiepval Memorial with no known grave.

A further 745 men from the regiment who died between September 1915 and March 1918 also remain missing.

With so many possible identities and no personal artefacts found with the remains, it was not possible to identify the soldier.

Full military honours

The burial service was organised by the Ministry of Defence’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre and supported by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

Serving soldiers from the Royal Yorkshire Regiment, the modern successor to the soldier’s military family, took part in the ceremony.

The soldier’s identity remains unknown, but he was laid to rest with full military honours.

 

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