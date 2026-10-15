Huge fire breaks out at Fiddlers Ferry power station as residents told to keep windows shut

A major fire has broken out at the former Fiddlers Ferry power station in Cheshire, sending a large plume of smoke into the sky and prompting road closures.

Emergency crews were called to the site on Thursday afternoon after flames were seen coming from an industrial structure at the former coal-fired power station, which closed in 2020 and is currently being demolished.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze involved a large industrial unit and urged nearby residents to keep windows and doors closed while crews tackled the fire.

A cordon was put in place around the site and firefighters said the blaze had been contained, although work was continuing to fully extinguish it.

It is understood a large industrial hopper was involved.

Road closures put in place

Police closed the A562 Widnes Road eastbound from Dan’s Road Roundabout in Widnes towards Warrington while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.

Residents in the surrounding area have been advised to keep windows and doors shut because of smoke from the scene.