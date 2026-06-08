West Midlands Police Hunt Man Over Ladywood Car Theft

West Midlands Police have launched an urgent appeal for information after a vehicle was broken into on Monument Road, Ladywood, Birmingham, on 8 April. Several items, including bank cards, were stolen, and one card was used fraudulently in local shops, prompting a police investigation to identify the suspect and prevent further offences.

Suspect Image Released

Officers have circulated a photo of a man they want to question in connection with the car theft. They urge the public to come forward if they recognise him or hold any information that could assist the investigation.

Fraudulent Bank Card Use

The stolen bank cards were used at shops near the scene, leading police to track these transactions closely as part of their inquiry into the offence.

Public Help Needed

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact West Midlands Police on 101, referencing log number 1388 dated 9 April. The force emphasises that public cooperation is key to identifying the offender and solving the case.