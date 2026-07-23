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TACKLING CRIME Young Rugby Tournament Aims to Tackle Crime and Build Confidence Ahead of Secondary School

Young Rugby Tournament Aims to Tackle Crime and Build Confidence Ahead of Secondary School

More than 80 children preparing to start secondary school have taken part in a special rugby tournament designed to do far more than develop sporting skills – helping build confidence, resilience and positive relationships with the emergency services. The five-hour event, organised by Devon & Cornwall Police and Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service, was held at Redruth Rugby Club on Thursday 16 July. More than 80 Year 6 pupils from eight primary schools across the Redruth area competed in tag rugby matches before beginning secondary school in September.

Preparing children for the next chapter

While the tournament focused on teamwork and fun, organisers said its wider aim was to help young people prepare for the opportunities and challenges that come with increased independence. Officers and firefighters used the event to engage with children, offering practical safety advice and encouraging positive decision-making before the summer holidays and the transition into Year 7. Police Inspector Lou Brown said:

“It was fantastic to see everyone having such a great time. Thank you to everyone who came along, including the local businesses and partners who donated food and drink and helped make the day possible.

“While the tournament was a fun and enjoyable experience for the young people involved, it also had an important purpose.

“It gave us an opportunity to engage with youngsters and share information that will help them make safe and informed decisions as they move into the next stage of their lives.

“Connecting with young people at an early stage like this is key to encouraging positive choices that can prevent them from becoming involved in crime or antisocial behaviour now or in the future.”

Emergency services working together

Firefighter Dave Moyle, from Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service, said crews from Tolvaddon Community Fire Station were proud to work alongside police to deliver the initiative. He said:

“Red Watch and on-call crews from Tolvaddon Community Fire Station were delighted to work in partnership with Devon & Cornwall Police to deliver this tag rugby festival for local Year 6 children at Redruth RFC.

“The event not only showcased Cornwall’s emergency services working together to provide the children with a fun-filled rugby festival and vital safety advice before the summer holidays, but beyond this, the initiative was designed to deliver significant additional benefits, including social interaction, physical activity, teamwork, camaraderie, and the breaking down of barriers between young people and emergency services.”

Community effort

The tournament was supported by a wide range of local organisations and businesses, including the RNLI, Healthy Cornwall, Rapid Relief Team, Redruth Rugby Club, Redruth School, Camborne Rugby Club, and retailers including McDonald’s, Asda, Morrisons and Tesco. Organisers also thanked Copper Jewellers for supplying trophies at cost price, photographer Dave Wills for volunteering his time, Nick Palmer for printing event materials, and the Year 10 pupils from Redruth School who helped run the matches. The event concluded with trophy presentations after a day that organisers hope has given the children not only lasting memories but also valuable life lessons as they prepare for the transition to secondary school.

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