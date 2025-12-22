A car bomb blast in southern Moscow has taken the life of a top Russian military chief. Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, head of the General Staff’s training department, was killed in the attack, investigators confirmed on Monday.

Probe Launched into ‘Murder’ of Military Leader

Russia’s Investigative Committee swiftly opened a murder inquiry into the blast targeting Sarvarov. The agency revealed they are exploring all angles, including a possible link to Ukrainian special forces.

“The investigation is looking into whether Ukrainian special forces were involved,” officials said.

Tensions Rise Amid Ongoing Conflict

The killing of such a high-ranking figure in Moscow marks a bold escalation. It raises fresh questions about security inside Russia amid ongoing tensions with Ukraine.