Watch Live

UK BLACKLISTED UAE Slams UK Universities Over Radicalisation Fears, Bans Scholarships

  • Updated: 05:56
  • , 10 January 2026
UAE Slams UK Universities Over Radicalisation Fears, Bans Scholarships

The United Arab Emirates has banned all UK universities from its approved scholarship list, citing fears of Islamic radicalisation on British campuses. The controversial move follows a near doubling of students flagged for the UK’s Prevent programme in 2023-24, raising alarm bells in Abu Dhabi.

UK Blacklisted While US, France & Israel Get Green Light

UAE’s freshly released list of approved universities includes top institutions from the United States, France, Australia, and Israel—but not a single UK university.

Officials confirmed the UK’s exclusion was deliberate, following intense internal deliberations. The ban means the UAE government will no longer fund scholarships for students studying in Britain, and critically, degrees from UK institutions earned after this decision won’t be recognised by the UAE Ministry of Education.

“They do not want their children to be radicalised on campus,” said an insider involved in UAE-UK talks.

Radicalisation Worries Backed By Rising UK Prevent Referrals

  • 70 students were flagged for possible Prevent intervention in 2023-24—nearly double the previous year’s number.
  • Emirati-issued UK study visas dropped 27% year-on-year as concerns grew.
  • UAE officials warned of the Muslim Brotherhood’s ideological penetration on UK campuses.

The UAE has long taken a hard stance against Islamist groups under President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, contrasting sharply with the UK’s more tolerant approach. Despite a 2015 UK government review branding the Muslim Brotherhood’s ideology “at odds with British values,” the group remains legal and active within British higher education.

Diplomatic Slam and Stark Economic Fallout for UK Universities

The UAE’s blacklist represents a major diplomatic rebuff to Britain’s once-celebrated education sector. With Emirati students expected to shun UK campuses, universities face a sharp drop in Middle Eastern enrolments.

Private funding from wealthy Emirati families might persist, but without UAE recognition, UK degrees will lose value in the lucrative Gulf job market.

This brutal policy shift comes amid broader regional tensions, with the UAE welcoming Israeli universities on its approved list—a stark contrast given ongoing political sensitivities.

“The UK’s refusal to ban the Muslim Brotherhood is politically indefensible to Middle Eastern allies,” said a source familiar with the fallout.

Historic cases like Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab—the Christmas Day bomber once president of UCL’s Islamic Society—are cited by Abu Dhabi as proof of the radicalisation risk.

For the UK government, questions loom over how to restore trust with one of the Gulf’s key partners before this ban irreversibly damages British higher education’s global reputation.

 

Recommended for you

M20 Closed in Both Directions Due to Road Traffic Collision and Animals on the Network
TRAFFIC CHAOS A2 Shut Both Ways After Shocking Crash Near Dover
Coastguard Issues Stark Warning After Youths Risk Lives at Cleethorpes
STAY SAFE Coastguard Issues Stark Warning After Youths Risk Lives at Cleethorpes
Storm Goretti Triggers Britain’s Worst Snowfall in a Decade
WHITE OUT Storm Goretti Triggers Britain’s Worst Snowfall in a Decade
Brazilian Asylum Seeker Sparks MI5 Bomb Scare on New Year’s Day
SPARKED LOCKDOWN Brazilian Asylum Seeker Sparks MI5 Bomb Scare on New Year’s Day

Must READ

UAE Slams UK Universities Over Radicalisation Fears, Bans Scholarships
UK BLACKLISTED UAE Slams UK Universities Over Radicalisation Fears, Bans Scholarships
Search On for Missing Maidenhead Woman
BRING HER HOME Search On for Missing Maidenhead Woman
Convicted Paedophile Jailed for Hoarding Thousands of Sick Images
SICKO JAILED Convicted Paedophile Jailed for Hoarding Thousands of Sick Images
New Video Shows Chilling Moments Before ICE Agent Kills Renee Nicole Good
GAME OVER New Video Shows Chilling Moments Before ICE Agent Kills Renee Nicole Good
Urgent: Search Underway for Missing Teen Sophie Heard in Kingsbridge
FIND SOPHIE Urgent: Search Underway for Missing Teen Sophie Heard in Kingsbridge
Human Remains Found in St Helens Flat Trigger Murder Inquiry
MURDER PROBE LAUNCHED Human Remains Found in St Helens Flat Trigger Murder Inquiry
Sussex Police Hunt Vandals After Ticehurst Van Break-Ins
POLICE PROBE Sussex Police Hunt Vandals After Ticehurst Van Break-Ins
Urgent Appeal: Have You Seen Missing James from Calverton?
FIND JAMIE Urgent Appeal: Have You Seen Missing James from Calverton?
Building Collapse Sparks Emergency Response in Wolverhampton
NO ONE TRAPPED Building Collapse Sparks Emergency Response in Wolverhampton
Man Jailed for Five Years Over Sexual Assault of Boy Under 13
POLICE PRAISED Man Jailed for Five Years Over Sexual Assault of Boy Under 13

More For You

Boxing Day Horror: Man Jailed for Waving Machete in Peterborough Street
BOXING DAY HORROR Boxing Day Horror: Man Jailed for Waving Machete in Peterborough Street
I FEARED FOR MY LIFE Met Police Officer on Trial for GBH After Taser Chase Leaves Suspected Burglar Paralyzed
Ex-Premier League Ref David Coote Hits New Low with Shocking Child Abuse Charge
VILE IMAGES Ex-Premier League Ref David Coote Hits New Low with Shocking Child Abuse Charge
Police Appeal to Find Two Girls Missing From South London
FIND THEM Police Appeal to Find Two Girls Missing From South London

More From UK News in Pictures

Ronnie O’Sullivan Pulls Out of Masters at Last Minute
PULL OUT Ronnie O’Sullivan Pulls Out of Masters at Last Minute
Teen Girl Dies in House Fire, Mother and Brother Charged with Manslaughter
FOUR CHARGED Teen Girl Dies in House Fire, Mother and Brother Charged with Manslaughter
Eastbourne man jailed over knife attack outside victim’s home
KNIFE ATTACK Eastbourne man jailed over knife attack outside victim’s home
Man Arrested After Early Morning 'Shooting' at Police in Kirkdale
FAKE GUN SHOOTING Man Arrested After Early Morning ‘Shooting’ at Police in Kirkdale
US Congresswoman Threatens Sanctions Over Keir Starmer’s X Ban Plan
X BAN PLAN US Congresswoman Threatens Sanctions Over Keir Starmer’s X Ban Plan
Overturned Lorry Sparks Armed Police Rumours – But It’s Just a Spill
HGV JAM Overturned Lorry Sparks Armed Police Rumours – But It’s Just a Spill
Child Injured by Police Drone After Pilot Misses Overhead Cable
LIMITED FINDINGS Child Injured by Police Drone After Pilot Misses Overhead Cable
Police Swarm Mayesbrook Park Over Water Scare
MAJOR RESPONCE Police Swarm Mayesbrook Park Over Water Scare
Blaze Breaks Out at Chiswick Sheltered Housing Block
MAJOR INCIDENT DECLARED Blaze Breaks Out at Chiswick Sheltered Housing Block
Body Found in Maidstone River – Police Hunt Witnesses
POLICE PROBE Body Found in Maidstone River – Police Hunt Witnesses
Massive Tanker Overturns on Suffolk Road Carrying Dirty Water
LUCKY ESCAPE Massive Tanker Overturns on Suffolk Road Carrying Dirty Water
Brutal Brawl at Maidstone Bar: Police Release CCTV of Wanted Men
BAR BRAWL PROBE Brutal Brawl at Maidstone Bar: Police Release CCTV of Wanted Men
Wiltshire Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Racist Assault in Amesbury
SWINDON SHOCKER Teens Trapped and Taunted by Three Bikers
Storm Goretti Rocks UK with 99mph Gusts and Heavy Snow
RIDING THE STORM Storm Goretti Rocks UK with 99mph Gusts and Heavy Snow
Two Kids Stranded on Icy Pond Island in East London
RESCUED Two Kids Stranded on Icy Pond Island in East London
Moving to Italy from the UK: practical legal advice for a smooth start
Moving to Italy from the UK: practical legal advice for a smooth start

More From UKNIP

Flood Alert Rings Alarm for River Medway
FLOOD ALERT ISSUED FOR PARTS OF KENT Flood Alert Rings Alarm for River Medway
Man Jailed Nearly Seven Years After Filming Himself Peddling Deadly Guns
NOT THE BRIGHTEST MOVE Man Jailed Nearly Seven Years After Filming Himself Peddling Deadly Guns
M62 Shut Both Ways After Lorry Blaze Between J21 Milnrow and J22 Saddleworth
HGV BLAZE M62 Shut Both Ways After Lorry Blaze Between J21 Milnrow and J22 Saddleworth
61-Year-Old Shoplifter Banned from Bristol’s Broadmead
SERIAL OFFENDER AWARDED CBO 61-Year-Old Shoplifter Banned from Bristol’s Broadmead
error: Content is protected !!