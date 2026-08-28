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NOW DOING TIME Edenbridge robber jailed after posing as police officer to steal designer watch

A robber who pretended to be a police officer before stopping a taxi and threatening its occupants has been jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Jake Shields targeted a taxi carrying a passenger in his 20s on Lingfield Road, Edenbridge, during the early hours of February 8, 2026.

The taxi had pulled over to allow Shields to pass when he drew alongside in a white Vauxhall Corsa with a distinctive black roof and blocked the vehicle in.

Shields told the occupants he was a police officer and instructed the driver to switch off the engine.

The 30-year-old then got out of his vehicle and approached the taxi window.

He attempted to take the driver’s mobile phone and became angry when the driver refused to hand it over.

Shields then threatened the two men, telling them he would “stab them” and “blow up the car”.

Fearing for their safety, the passenger handed over his Tissot Seastar watch, after which Shields drove away.

Stolen watch found inside car

Kent Police immediately launched an investigation and later seized the Vauxhall involved in the robbery.

Officers found a mobile phone belonging to Shields inside the vehicle, along with the stolen watch.

Shields was arrested at his home in Godstone, Surrey, on March 6 and subsequently charged with robbery, attempted robbery and possession of cannabis.

He initially denied involvement and claimed members of his extended family had taken the vehicle without his permission and committed the offences.

Investigators, however, established that the Corsa was Shields’ hire car, while mobile phone data placed him at the scene. The stolen Tissot was also recovered from the vehicle’s centre console.

Shields, of Easter Way, later pleaded guilty to the offences.

At Maidstone Crown Court on Friday, August 21, he was sentenced to two years and six months in prison.

Detective Constable Nell Shortis said Shields had “vehemently denied” committing the crime during his police interview and had attempted to blame members of his family.

She added: “We were pleased to return the watch to its owner, as it was a birthday gift from his parents for a notable birthday, and hope that both victims are comforted by Shields being behind bars.”

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