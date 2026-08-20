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STOKE STRANGLER JAILED Stoke-on-Trent man jailed after strangling woman during violent attack

A man has been jailed for more than two years after strangling a woman during a violent attack at her home in Stoke-on-Trent.

David Vincent Hammonds, 42, of Northwood, Stoke-on-Trent, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Monday, 17 August.

He had previously admitted intentional strangulation.

The attack happened on 30 December 2025, when Hammonds went to the victim’s home in Bucknall.

An argument broke out before Hammonds got on top of the woman and began strangling her.

The victim managed to stop the assault before she lost consciousness.

Police officers attended the address a short time later and arrested Hammonds.

Detective Constable Aleshia Mellor, of CID North, who led the investigation, said:

“Hammonds subjected the victim to a spontaneous and violent attack and has rightfully been brought before the courts for his actions.

“Officers have worked hard to gather the evidence needed in this case to ensure that Hammonds was left with little choice but to admit his offences.”

Hammonds was subsequently brought before the courts and sentenced to 27 months’ imprisonment for the attack.

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