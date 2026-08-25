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CONTROLLING BEHAVIOUR Violent abuser jailed after months of controlling behaviour and attacks on woman in Faversham

Violent abuser jailed after months of controlling behaviour and attacks on woman in Faversham

A violent abuser who subjected a woman to months of controlling and coercive behaviour, repeated assaults and strangulation has been jailed for three years.

Abdul Qudus Odushoga, 23, from Hardel Walk in London, abused the woman at her home in Faversham over a sustained period.

The court heard that Odushoga initially began demanding money from the victim and would take cash from her purse when she refused.

He also demanded that she buy him expensive clothes and pay for taxis and food, leaving her so short of money that she had to turn to friends and family for help with living costs.

Victim subjected to repeated violence

Odushoga was also repeatedly violent towards the woman.

On one occasion, he pushed her through a wardrobe and into a wall.

During another incident, he slapped and bit her, leaving visible injuries.

The abuse escalated further when Odushoga threw a shopping trolley at the woman, narrowly missing her.

As she tried to escape, he grabbed her by the neck and dragged her back into the house, holding her so tightly that she began to choke.

At times, Odushoga would apologise and beg the victim to stay with him, while on other occasions he blamed her for his behaviour and accused her of embarrassing him.

Final attack led victim to call police

The victim eventually contacted police following another violent assault.

When Odushoga realised she had called for help, he attacked her again.

He attempted to strangle her and repeatedly struck her head against a metal cabinet and the floor before fleeing the property prior to officers arriving.

He was arrested later that afternoon and taken into custody.

Odushoga was subsequently charged with two assaults, intentional strangulation and controlling and coercive behaviour.

Jailed for three years

He pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing and was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday, August 18, to three years in prison.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Ellen Compton said:

“For months, Odushoga subjected the victim to a relentless pattern of abuse which left her living in fear. No one should have to endure the violence, intimidation and control that she experienced.

“The courage she has shown in coming forward and supporting this investigation has helped ensure a dangerous offender has been held accountable and is no longer able to cause her further harm.”

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