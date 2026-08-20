A disqualified driver who assaulted several police officers after they tracked him down following reports of dangerous driving in Warrington has been jailed.

Christopher Fleming, 42, of Gregory Close, Warrington, was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison when he appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 14 August.

Fleming admitted driving while disqualified, failing to stop for police, driving without due care and attention and using a vehicle without insurance.

He also pleaded guilty to three counts of assaulting a police officer and obstructing an officer in the execution of their duty.

The incident began on 13 August in the Firs Lane area of Warrington after an officer approached a blue BMW 1 Series being driven by Fleming.

Police had received a report that a man matching his description had entered the vehicle while allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

The officer instructed Fleming to remain where he was, but he instead drove away at speed.

BMW driven through red lights

A short time later, an officer from Cheshire Police’s Rural Crime Team spotted the BMW travelling above the speed limit in the Cromwell Avenue area and attempted to stop it.

Fleming again failed to stop and continued at high speed, driving through red traffic lights, before officers later located the abandoned BMW in the Helmsdale Lane area.

Police dogs were then brought in to find the driver.

PD Raffi and his handler tracked Fleming for around a mile to an address in Gregory Close.

When officers entered the property, Fleming claimed he had not been out and denied driving the BMW.

Checks subsequently established that he had been disqualified from driving in 2005 and had not completed the extended test required to regain his licence.

Officers kicked during arrest

Police said Fleming became violent as officers attempted to arrest him.

He made threats, kicked two officers and attempted to grab another officer’s Taser before being restrained and placed into a police van.

The violence continued after Fleming arrived in custody, where police said he lunged at an officer and made contact with the officer’s arm with his teeth.

Officers restrained him and secured him in a cell.

Fleming answered “no comment” when interviewed about the driving and assaults but subsequently pleaded guilty at his first court appearance and was sentenced immediately.

Chief Inspector Cameron Taylor praised the officers involved, saying Fleming’s arrest had been a team effort involving several specialist departments.

He said officers had worked together to locate and arrest a dangerous driver who posed a serious risk to other road users and pedestrians.

Chief Inspector Taylor added: