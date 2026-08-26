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TEEN ARREST Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of murder after teenager stabbed to death at Brent Civic Centre

Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of murder after teenager stabbed to death at Brent Civic Centre

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager was fatally stabbed at Brent Civic Centre in Wembley.

Emergency services were called to Engineers Way, Wembley, at around 2.30pm following reports of a stabbing.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the teenage victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim is believed to be 17-year-old David Wynter, although police said formal identification has not yet taken place.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 15-year-old boy has since been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Following the fatal stabbing, the Metropolitan Police authorised a Section 60 order, giving officers enhanced stop-and-search powers across several parts of Brent.

The order covered Wembley Park, Barnhill, Tokyngton, Stonebridge, Roundwood, Dollis Hill, Willesden and Welsh Harp from 3pm on Wednesday, 26 August, until 3.30am on Thursday.

Superintendent Chris Clarke, who leads emergency response policing in the area, said: “This was a tragic incident, and we are aware of the significant concern the stabbing has caused in the local community.

“A police presence remains in and around the crime scene.

“We would like to reiterate that officers do not believe there is any wider risk to the community.”

Detectives are continuing their investigation and are appealing for anyone with information about the stabbing to come forward.

Anyone who can assist should call 101, quoting reference 4032/25AUG.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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