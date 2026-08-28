Builder faces sentencing after admitting gross negligence manslaughter over worker’s death

A builder is due to face sentencing proceedings more than five years after a 30-year-old construction worker died during renovation work at a property in Suffolk.

Peter Clifford, 63, formerly of Holland Road, Felixstowe, has pleaded guilty to the gross negligence manslaughter of Dale Baker.

Mr Baker suffered fatal injuries while carrying out renovation work at a property in Woodbridge on December 15, 2020.

Emergency services attended, but despite efforts to save him, he died at the scene.

Clifford entered his guilty plea during a court hearing in February.

Newton hearing at Ipswich Crown Court

A Newton hearing is now scheduled to take place at Ipswich Crown Court on September 15.

Such hearings take place when a defendant has pleaded guilty but the prosecution and defence disagree about important facts surrounding the offence which could affect the sentence.

A judge will hear evidence and determine the factual basis on which Clifford should be sentenced.

A sentencing date is expected to be determined following that process.

Clifford had previously failed to attend a number of court hearings, resulting in a warrant being issued for his arrest.

He was subsequently traced by Police Scotland at an address in Aberdeenshire before being returned to Suffolk to face proceedings.

Clifford remains convicted following his guilty plea, but the court has yet to determine his sentence.