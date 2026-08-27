Heartbreaking tributes to girl, 7, and aunt killed in Middlesbrough house fire as murder investigation continues

Heartbroken relatives have paid tribute to seven-year-old Valentina Foster after she and her aunt died in a devastating house fire in Grangetown, Middlesbrough.

Valentina, known to her family as Tina, died alongside her aunt Natalie McDonald, 34, after fire tore through a property in Birchington Avenue at around 5.23am on Wednesday.

Two men, aged 23 and 31, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Police are keeping an open mind over the motive for the fire amid heightened tensions on Teesside following Saturday’s catastrophic wrong-way collision on the A66, which claimed seven lives.

Any connection between the incidents has not been established, and detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the blaze.

Family’s heartbreaking tributes to Valentina

Valentina had reportedly been staying with Natalie’s family during the school holidays.

Her grandmother, Valerie Foster, paid tribute to the youngster, saying: “Life is so cruel. My beautiful granddaughter, Valentina.”

Relative Sarah Harland-Foster wrote: “Why, why, why? My heart’s absolutely torn to bits. Back in the arms of your dad, my beautiful girl.”

Billie-Jo Foster added: “Aw my Valentina. How? Why you? You’re just a baby.”

Her uncle Dean Foster said: “Such a beautiful baby girl. Life can be so cruel.”

Natalie’s mother, Lisa Kirton, described her daughter as someone who “had a heart of gold who would give anyone anything”.

She said Valentina had been staying with the family during the school break.

Teenager escaped through window

According to the family, Natalie’s 15-year-old daughter and a friend managed to escape the burning property by kicking out a window and jumping to safety.

Natalie’s husband is reported to be in intensive care in an induced coma.

A 48-year-old woman rescued from the property remains in a critical condition at Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary.

Three other people were injured during the incident, including one person who reportedly escaped by jumping from an upstairs window.

Witnesses described hearing children screaming as flames engulfed the house, while residents reported seeing people being rescued from the property. One witness described seeing a firefighter carrying a young girl from the scene.

Two arrested on suspicion of murder

The deaths come amid a major police operation across Middlesbrough following Saturday’s A66 collision.

Five young men travelling in a Volkswagen Passat and Cleveland Police officers PC Matthew Blades, 37, and PC Tom Clough, 38, were killed when the Passat, travelling against the flow of traffic, collided head-on with the officers’ marked vehicle.

Cleveland Police previously said it had received reports of two vehicles being driven dangerously before that collision.

A Volvo XC60 was reported ramming properties in Middlesbrough, while the Volkswagen Passat was believed to have been associated with the Volvo’s activities.

Police said both vehicles were using cloned number plates. The Volvo has since been traced and recovered.

PC Blades and PC Clough were not involved in the original pursuit but had been called to the area to assist with the search for the Passat.

A wider investigation into suspected serious and organised criminal activity has resulted in numerous arrests, with the National Crime Agency assisting police.

Community mourns two more deaths

Middlesbrough Council leader Alec Brown said: “There are no words for the loss of a child. I sincerely hope those responsible are hunted down and brought to justice.”

Deputy mayor Adam Brook said: “Behind today’s headlines are two people who were part of our community, and families now facing unimaginable loss.”

The latest deaths have brought further tragedy to a community already mourning those killed on the A66.

Anyone with information or concerns about the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference 170941.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.