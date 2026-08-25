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MURDER PROBE Murder investigation launched after fatal stabbing at Brent Civic Centre in Wembley

Murder investigation launched after fatal stabbing at Brent Civic Centre in Wembley

A murder investigation has been launched after a teenage boy or young man was fatally stabbed at Brent Civic Centre.

Police were called to the civic centre on Engineers Way at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, August 25, following reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and found the victim suffering from stab wounds.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the victim is either a teenage boy or a man in his early 20s.

No arrests made

No arrests have been made at this early stage.

Detectives are carrying out urgent enquiries to identify the victim and trace those responsible for the attack.

Superintendent Chris Clarke, who leads emergency response policing in the area, said:

“This is an awful incident, in which someone has tragically lost their life. We are working to urgently identify the victim and inform his next-of-kin as soon as possible.

“An investigation is underway to establish exactly what has taken place and trace those responsible.”

Section 60 powers introduced

Following the stabbing, police have authorised a Section 60 order, giving officers enhanced powers to stop and search people and vehicles without the usual requirement for reasonable suspicion.

The order applies across several areas of Brent, including Wembley Park, Barnhill, Tokyngton, Stonebridge, Roundwood, Dollis Hill, Willesden and Welsh Harp.

Police said the measure had been introduced to help prevent further violence, support the investigation and keep the public safe.

Superintendent Clarke added:

“There will be an increased police presence in and around the area in the coming hours while our officers continue their investigation.”

Not believed to be terror-related

Police said there is not believed to be a wider threat to the community and the incident is not being treated as terror-related.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference 4032/25AUG.

This is a developing story and further updates will follow as more information is confirmed.

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